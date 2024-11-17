4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,640.56 ($71.08) and traded as low as GBX 5,100 ($64.27). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 5,100 ($64.27), with a volume of 55,948 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,365 ($92.82) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,198.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,640.56.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

