CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Update

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the October 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 423,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $2,741,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 715.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 49,360 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after buying an additional 358,602 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR opened at $305.27 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $183.28 and a 1 year high of $318.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.28. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,130.67 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

