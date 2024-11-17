Head to Head Comparison: PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) versus EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PodcastOne and EverQuote”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $43.30 million 0.96 -$14.73 million ($0.29) -5.98 EverQuote $287.92 million 2.17 -$51.29 million $0.34 52.35

PodcastOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote. PodcastOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EverQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

PodcastOne has a beta of -2.48, indicating that its share price is 348% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for PodcastOne and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 EverQuote 0 0 6 0 3.00

PodcastOne presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 173.73%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.11%. Given PodcastOne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than EverQuote.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -14.08% -41.76% -27.77% EverQuote 3.31% 13.94% 9.24%

Summary

EverQuote beats PodcastOne on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

