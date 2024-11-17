Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) vs. Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Head to Head Contrast

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Massimo Group and Nabtesco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Massimo Group $115.04 million 1.03 $10.41 million $0.19 15.05 Nabtesco $1.74 billion 1.01 $103.33 million $0.33 43.45

Nabtesco has higher revenue and earnings than Massimo Group. Massimo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabtesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Massimo Group and Nabtesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Massimo Group 6.90% 41.23% 17.00% Nabtesco N/A 2.07% 1.35%

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots’ joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units. It also provides air dryers and wedge brake chambers for commercial vehicles, and hydraulic clutch master cylinders for passenger vehicles; engine remote control systems for marine vessels; automatic doors and platform doors for buildings; automatic filters/sealers for retort pouch foods; and prosthetic knee joints and rollator with a speed control system. In addition, the company offers condition monitoring with fail-safe equipment and diagnostic services for wind turbine. Nabtesco Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

