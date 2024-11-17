Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $290.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $221.60 and a twelve month high of $298.12. The company has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

