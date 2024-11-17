Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $579,000 Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Balchem were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 233,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $177.77 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $120.76 and a one year high of $186.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

