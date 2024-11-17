Omeros’ (OMER) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

OMER opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

