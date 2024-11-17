Concord Asset Management LLC VA Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,983 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,513,000 after acquiring an additional 168,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 677,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $533,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.04.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,011.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $932.47 and a 200-day moving average of $824.15. The firm has a market cap of $208.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,061.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,173.83. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. This represents a 33.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $5,024,928 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

