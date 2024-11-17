Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $198.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $203.80. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.