Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF) Short Interest Update

Guru Favorite Stocks ETF (NASDAQ:GFGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of GFGF traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.08. Guru Favorite Stocks ETF has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $32.33.

The Guru Favorite Stocks ETF Guru Favorite Stocks Fund (GFGF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US-listed companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors. GFGF was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

