Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Increases By 25.0%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Manitex International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MNTX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.73. 269,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $116.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

Institutional Trading of Manitex International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Manitex International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 20.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 306,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk downgraded Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

