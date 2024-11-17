Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the October 15th total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KEQU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,719. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.73. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

