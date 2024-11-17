Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Acquires 1,457 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 360.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,807.48. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,795 shares of company stock valued at $34,471,141 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $173.89 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.40 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

