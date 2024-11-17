Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Update

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Brera Stock Performance
BREA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,629. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Brera has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Brera Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brera
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.