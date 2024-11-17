Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Update

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brera Stock Performance

BREA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,629. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Brera has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

