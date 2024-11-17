iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,285,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.2% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $256,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS IEFA opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.