Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.50 to $5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Riskified to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Get Riskified alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Riskified

Riskified Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $773.69 million, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.