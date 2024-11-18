AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) EVP Sells $162,752.12 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $166.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.27. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $178.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,444,000 after purchasing an additional 83,452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,919,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

