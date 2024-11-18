Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells $134,813.38 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $134,813.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,085.79. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ZG opened at $70.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $73.89.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

