Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Adobe by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $945,780,000 after purchasing an additional 185,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 66,909.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $503.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.79 and a 200-day moving average of $518.69. The firm has a market cap of $221.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.