Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 97,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,146. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.15. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $147.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.96.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.53 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.
