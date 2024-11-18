Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.97 and last traded at $90.83, with a volume of 24993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

