Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Decreases By 11.1%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

IGI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. 14,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2,727.4% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 560,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 541,068 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 67.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 204,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,575,000.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.