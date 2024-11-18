Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 287,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the previous session’s volume of 62,250 shares.The stock last traded at $267.77 and had previously closed at $266.90.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.29 and a 200 day moving average of $250.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.824 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
