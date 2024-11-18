Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 287,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the previous session’s volume of 62,250 shares.The stock last traded at $267.77 and had previously closed at $266.90.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.29 and a 200 day moving average of $250.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.824 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,923,000 after buying an additional 65,215 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,645,000 after buying an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

