Robert L. Reffkin Sells 245,856 Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 245,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $1,701,323.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,956,242.32. This represents a 17.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert L. Reffkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of Compass stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $3,998,222.82.
Shares of NYSE:COMP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.19. 2,875,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,783. Compass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87.
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
