CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Down 8.1% in October

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Several research firms have recently commented on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.
Shares of CNMD stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 410,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,406. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CONMED has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $117.27.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
