JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of JCDecaux to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.
JCDecaux Stock Performance
JCDecaux Company Profile
JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.
