Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) CEO Acquires $36,980.00 in Stock

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,065.52. This represents a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE PLYM traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,899. The firm has a market cap of $833.36 million, a PE ratio of 918.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $25.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
