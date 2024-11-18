Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) CEO Acquires $36,980.00 in Stock

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,065.52. This represents a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PLYM traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,899. The firm has a market cap of $833.36 million, a PE ratio of 918.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.2% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 402,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 111,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,943,000 after buying an additional 115,318 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,964,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,372,000 after buying an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

