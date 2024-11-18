Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Super Hi International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HDL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.39. 12,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50. Super Hi International has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,704,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the third quarter valued at $658,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

