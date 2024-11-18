iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,617,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EMXC traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,376. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

