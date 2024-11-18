eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 50,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,439,080 shares in the company, valued at $514,385,097.60. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $724,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $515,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $512,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $531,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $536,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $557,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $711,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $18,765.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of eXp World stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 905,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,874. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.31.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of eXp World

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 91.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 248,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 183,823 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 147.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 296,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 176,509 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 4,338.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

