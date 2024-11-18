Short Interest in Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Decreases By 11.6%

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 41,821 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,380,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance

Bluerock Homes Trust stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.65. 4,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.75.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

