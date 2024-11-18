Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Short Interest Update

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,875.96. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,037.36. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Informatica alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Informatica by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,042,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,564,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,379 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter worth about $52,045,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,806,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFA. Scotiabank cut their target price on Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Informatica

Informatica Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:INFA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.49. 2,646,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,694. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

Informatica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.