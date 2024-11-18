Insider Buying: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Buys 8,174 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 8,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $169,528.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,517,708 shares in the company, valued at $31,477,263.92. The trade was a 0.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Sang Young Lee acquired 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.80. 46,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,804. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $296.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.