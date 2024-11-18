Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $17,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period.

GSLC stock opened at $115.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $118.73.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

