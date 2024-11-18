Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX) Declines By 8.5%

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDTX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.78. 19,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,236. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.47 million, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.67.

About Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.