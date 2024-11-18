Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 86 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HubSpot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,804,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 452,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in HubSpot by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 113,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,066,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,881,300. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,891 shares of company stock worth $6,662,473. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.68.

HubSpot Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $677.07 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $724.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $554.78 and its 200-day moving average is $547.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,507.67, a PEG ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

