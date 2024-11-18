Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,256 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 60.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 45.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR opened at $20.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The trade was a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

