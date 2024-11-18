Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $441,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.0% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.77.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $407.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $421.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

