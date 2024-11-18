WP Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $122.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $83.87 and a one year high of $123.31.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

