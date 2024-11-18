Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 272.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 19,878.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 891,555 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2,025.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,636,000 after buying an additional 520,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $235.57 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $216.79 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

