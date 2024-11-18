ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $74.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

