Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Update

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 46.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 106,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EVC opened at $2.57 on Monday. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $231.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

About Entravision Communications

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.13%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

