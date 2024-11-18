Tidemark LLC Sells 4,133 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Tidemark LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $568,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $71.61 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

