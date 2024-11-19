Schwallier Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Schwallier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of XMHQ stock opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $82.05 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

