Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR):

11/19/2024 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Esperion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2024 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Esperion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/26/2024 – Esperion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2024 – Esperion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2024 – Esperion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2024 – Esperion Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Esperion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,265. The firm has a market cap of $457.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,346,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after buying an additional 6,483,070 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after buying an additional 5,739,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 2,087,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3,278.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 555,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Stories

