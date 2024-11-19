Equita Financial Network Inc. Has $24.96 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 328,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.