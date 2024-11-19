Pathstone Holdings LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 199,570 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.6% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $130,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 476.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Walt Disney by 92.0% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3 %

DIS stock opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $205.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

