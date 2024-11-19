PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 21,844 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,408,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,844 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $256,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,909,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,630.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,136,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

