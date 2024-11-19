Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 31,065 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 959% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,934 put options.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FEZ stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $48.03. 1,167,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,651. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

