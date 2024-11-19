Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

NASDAQ PTGX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,287. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,000. This trade represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,370.40. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

